South Africa

Union threatens to remove staff after nurse attacked by patient at Gauteng hospital

18 September 2019 - 15:46 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A nurse at Pholosong Hospital in Tsakane was strangled by a patient at around 6am on Wednesday.
A nurse at Pholosong Hospital in Tsakane was strangled by a patient at around 6am on Wednesday.
Image: Phasut Waraphisit via 123RF

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) in Ekurhuleni has threatened to withdraw its members from Pholosong Hospital in Tsakane after a nurse was attacked by a patient on Wednesday.

According to the union, the nurse was strangled by a patient at around 6am.

"The nurse was attacked and strangled by a patient in the passage inside the facility. After choking her, [the patient] took her cellphones, leaving her down and unconscious for some time this morning because private security has proven over many times that it is ineffective and should be in-sourced.

"But government continues to ignore this call as if someone is benefiting handsomely from outsourcing this critical healthcare service," Denosa said.

The patient, the union said, went through two security checkpoints without a single security guard in sight.

Police to patrol Thokoza clinic but Denosa members afraid to work night shift

Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) will patrol the Phola Park Clinic in Thokoza at night ...
News
2 months ago

The nurse was allegedly a second victim of the same patient.

"The facility has an excellent security system installed, including live monitors at the security control room, and the only requirement is for security personnel to man and monitor them. But even this task is still too much for private security service providers," said the union.

"Denosa asks the question again: must workers die inside a facility first for the security services to be in-sourced so that the security staff are immediately accountable?"

The union said it was organising a meeting with provincial health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku over the matter "because it will withdraw its members from this unsafe condition if nothing is done".

"This incident was discovered when the perpetrator had already left the facility after attacking the nurse, whereas there are CCTV cameras inside the facility and not a single security at control room was monitoring them so they could pick it up," the union said.

MORE

Motherwell health centre nurses stage sit-in after attack by patient

Nurses at Motherwell Community Health Centre in Port Elizabeth have staged a sit-in since Monday. They are demanding that security at the facility be ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Three thugs assault patient at South Rand hospital after security guards 'ran away'

Medical staff watched in horror as a man was violently assaulted in the casualty waiting area of Johannesburg's South Rand hospital.
News
2 months ago

Mpumalanga hospital robbery: 'The only security guard with a gun ran for cover'

Nurses in Mpumalanga say they are tired of going to work in fear after some were robbed at a clinic near KwaMhlanga on Monday night, only a week ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Teen 'hijackers' stopped in their tracks after trying to outrun flying squad South Africa
  2. The people who sparked the xenophobic violence South Africa
  3. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  4. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa
  5. Watsons: If Gavin was murdered, we know who did it South Africa

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
X