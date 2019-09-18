Union threatens to remove staff after nurse attacked by patient at Gauteng hospital

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) in Ekurhuleni has threatened to withdraw its members from Pholosong Hospital in Tsakane after a nurse was attacked by a patient on Wednesday.

According to the union, the nurse was strangled by a patient at around 6am.

"The nurse was attacked and strangled by a patient in the passage inside the facility. After choking her, [the patient] took her cellphones, leaving her down and unconscious for some time this morning because private security has proven over many times that it is ineffective and should be in-sourced.

"But government continues to ignore this call as if someone is benefiting handsomely from outsourcing this critical healthcare service," Denosa said.

The patient, the union said, went through two security checkpoints without a single security guard in sight.