WATCH | Publishing the national register of sex offenders: Will it work?

18 September 2019 - 18:02 By Zama Luthuli

The escalation in gender-based violence has sparked a mass mobilisation of South Africans in recent weeks.

With many accusing the government of turning a blind eye, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on September 5 was met with hostility.

Many have called for a return to the death penalty as a solution, as well as making the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO) public.

Advocacy group Women & Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) has expressed its concerns regarding the functionality and mechanisms of the register, however.

Ramaphosa has since outlined the government's action plan to fight gender-based violence, including launching a special fund.

