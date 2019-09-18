Witbank killer mom says she deserves harsh punishment: Twitter reacts
eNCA has reported that Witbank mother Zinhle Maditla told her lawyer on Tuesday that she deserves a harsh punishment for the murder of her four children.
Maditla appeared before the Mpumalanga high court, where she apologised to her family and both the fathers of her late children.
According to Sowetan, Maditla also detailed the sequence of events which led to her feeding her four children, aged between 11 months and eight years old, rat poison.
Sowetan reported that Maditla had gone to meet the father of her two children, who promised to buy them food and Christmas clothes when she allegedly found him with another woman. She said an argument ensued.
On her way back home she bought rat poison which she mixed with the food she fed her children when she got home.
In May, TimesLIVE reported that the decomposed bodies of Maditla's children were found by police wrapped in blankets.
As Mzansi watched the pre-sentencing appearance, Twitter was quickly flooded with reactions. Here's a glimpse:
im never going to condone what she did but heyi toxic relationships are damaging for both men and women and the sad part is children end up being victims in the mix. #ZinhleMaditla— ThandoPhumzi (@Phumi_The_Pixen) September 17, 2019
Am I the only one who feel sorry for #ZinhleMaditla— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) September 17, 2019
I honestly don't think a normal mother can kill her own 4 kids. She has already survived 4x9months & then just decided throw that away in one dish.
I suspect she was under an influence/ spell of something or mentally ill pic.twitter.com/jcJ0Z5xpt6
When it's a woman we call it mental illness and feel sorry for her? No #ZinhleMaditla killed innocent children! 😭 No angeke. Yena and that Durban father who killed 4 children, same whatsapp group. Ngeke. Even smearing poison on her boob for the youngest to die while latching? 😭— Nefertari, The Great (@Thabethe_Lungi) September 17, 2019
My heart breaks for this woman. I can't imagine what was going through her mind when she was doing this. At 24 years old she is also a kid in relative terms, a 24-year-old with 4 kids couldn't have been easy. #ZinhleMaditla— A Darkie (@PixelGab86) September 17, 2019
Cannot feel sorry for #ZinhleMaditla because if I must feel sorry for her then I must feel sorry for the Durban father. I cannot, this has to stop.— Zintle (@Zintle_N) September 17, 2019
Those kids died so painfully. Scared, crying, looking for their mom to come make them feel better and she was outside waiting for them to die ☹️ #ZinhleMaditla— Kabelo (@Pantsula_4_life) September 17, 2019
#ZinhleMaditla Am 25 and a single mom of 2.I was pregnant and alone twice.I was suicidal,broken and bruised but nothing will ever drive me to murder my own kids💔😭My kids are all I got.Sure it ain't easy raising them but murder🙆🙆Yoh I fear that woman!!!— Danica Khumalo (@KhumaloDanica) September 17, 2019