Witbank killer mom says she deserves harsh punishment: Twitter reacts

eNCA has reported that Witbank mother Zinhle Maditla told her lawyer on Tuesday that she deserves a harsh punishment for the murder of her four children.

Maditla appeared before the Mpumalanga high court, where she apologised to her family and both the fathers of her late children.

According to Sowetan, Maditla also detailed the sequence of events which led to her feeding her four children, aged between 11 months and eight years old, rat poison.

Sowetan reported that Maditla had gone to meet the father of her two children, who promised to buy them food and Christmas clothes when she allegedly found him with another woman. She said an argument ensued.

On her way back home she bought rat poison which she mixed with the food she fed her children when she got home.

In May, TimesLIVE reported that the decomposed bodies of Maditla's children were found by police wrapped in blankets.

