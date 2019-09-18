South Africa

Zindzi Mandela won’t stand for intimidation, thanks very much

18 September 2019 - 10:18 By Unathi Nkanjeni
SA's ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela has made it clear that she won’t stand for intimidation.
Image: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

SA Ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela has made it clear that she won’t stand for intimidation, after she was praised for her strength on Twitter.

The daughter of late struggle veterans Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela shook many in June, after a series of tweets from her account took aim at “apartheid apologists” and “land thieves”.

Mandela tweeted: “Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs.”

“Whilst I wine and dine here. wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing #OurLand,” another of her tweets read.

Several politicians and institutions weighed in on the rage.

FF+ insisted that the government take action against Mandela for her “racist and divisive” tweets.

The DA said it believed that Mandela's divisive comments were a strong enough basis for her to be recalled as ambassador.

Taking to Twitter this week, Mandela said she had overcome “a whole apartheid system” and would not be intimidated by “amakipkip”.

