Zindzi Mandela won’t stand for intimidation, thanks very much

SA Ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela has made it clear that she won’t stand for intimidation, after she was praised for her strength on Twitter.

The daughter of late struggle veterans Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela shook many in June, after a series of tweets from her account took aim at “apartheid apologists” and “land thieves”.

Mandela tweeted: “Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs.”

“Whilst I wine and dine here. wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing #OurLand,” another of her tweets read.