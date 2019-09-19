Amy'Leigh 'was not well looked after' during ordeal, says cop

“Not even an animal would have survived in the place that child was kept.”

This was the testimony of Constable Clayton Motloung who took the stand in the kidnapping case of 6-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court on Thursday afternoon.

Without going into details, he said that Amy'Leigh “was not well looked after”.

Earlier, Motloung told the court that the three accused, Tharina Human, 27, Laetitia Nel, 40, and Pieter van Zyl, 50, faced “very serious charges”.

He said that at the time of the kidnapping on September 2, an unknown man approached from behind and grabbed Amy'Leigh's five-year-old brother, but later let him go. He then grabbed Amy’Leigh and got into a white Toyota Fortuner which then sped off.

Police were called to the scene and a case of kidnapping was reported.