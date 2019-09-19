Centre for Environmental Rights joins fight for 'clean' energy in Cape Town

The Centre for Environmental Rights (CER) has been admitted as a friend of the court in a legal dispute over whether municipalities have the power to procure electricity without permission from the minister of mineral resources and energy.

The City of Cape Town, wanting to procure its own renewable energy, brought the case against the National Energy Regulator and the minister of energy.

CER was admitted as a friend of the court (amicus curiae) in a ruling the by the high court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Its application seeks to bring to the attention of the court, the constitutional obligations of local government to protect the environment, including people’s health and well-being.