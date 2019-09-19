Feeling ill? Gauteng's new health app Mpilo will help you

The Gauteng health department has launched an app in a bid to improve waiting times and resolve complaints faster, MEC Bandile Masuku said on Tuesday.

The launch of the new digital platform, called "Mpilo, healthcare in your hands" [mpilo means "health" in Xhosa] coincided with Masuku’s 100 days in office.

He said the app would improve the quality of patients' experiences and speed up the resolution of complaints at the department's health facilities. It also allows for users to share compliments and suggestions. Patients reporting incidents of fraud and corruption will be able to remain anonymous.