Fourteen arrested for KZN train heist

Fourteen people were arrested and have appeared in court after a heist on a Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) goods train near Estcourt, in central KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE has confirmed that the incident occurred on Friday just outside Estcourt where the gang managed to force the train to stop en route from Durban to Johannesburg.

TFR media manager Mike Asefovitz said the robbers managed to stop the train “using signals”. He declined to comment further due to the sensitive nature of the investigations.