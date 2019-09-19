Karen Turner's body to be returned to KwaZulu-Natal after chalet stabbing
The body of holidaymaker Karen Turner, 31, who was murdered at Hluleka Game Reserve, about 50 kilometres from Ngqeleni in the Eastern Cape, will be moved from Mthatha to KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Capt Dineo Koena said investigations were continuing.
''There is no arrest at this stage,'' said Koena.
Turner's brother, Ian Crouch, told DispatchLIVE: ''We will remove the body and the funeral parlour will take her to KZN.”
A post mortem was conducted at 8am on Thursday.
Crouch said the family was pleased with the progress made in the investigation.
"They are looking for the attackers,'' he said
Crouch thanked everyone for the support and prayers they had received: "This has made us feel strong."
The couple's child Haden, 23-months-old, is doing well in the care of his maternal aunt.
Karen and her husband, Matthew Turner, 33, were attacked in their chalet in the reserve in the early hours of Tuesday. Matthew was badly injured.
He is in ICU at Life St Mary's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, after being transferred from the Eastern Cape.
Eastern Cape police senior provincial management, including crime detection provincial head Maj-Gen Zithulele Dladla and provincial head of organised crime Brig Duduzile Ngculu, spent six hours at the crime scene, combing the area and taking statements from workers.
Sniffer dogs worked the area from the chalet into the surrounding reserve.