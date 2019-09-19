Karen Turner's body to be returned to KwaZulu-Natal after chalet stabbing

The body of holidaymaker Karen Turner, 31, who was murdered at Hluleka Game Reserve, about 50 kilometres from Ngqeleni in the Eastern Cape, will be moved from Mthatha to KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Capt Dineo Koena said investigations were continuing.

''There is no arrest at this stage,'' said Koena.

Turner's brother, Ian Crouch, told DispatchLIVE: ''We will remove the body and the funeral parlour will take her to KZN.”

A post mortem was conducted at 8am on Thursday.

Crouch said the family was pleased with the progress made in the investigation.

"They are looking for the attackers,'' he said

Crouch thanked everyone for the support and prayers they had received: "This has made us feel strong."

The couple's child Haden, 23-months-old, is doing well in the care of his maternal aunt.

Karen and her husband, Matthew Turner, 33, were attacked in their chalet in the reserve in the early hours of Tuesday. Matthew was badly injured.