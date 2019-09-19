South Africa

Kruger Park march called off as 8% wage-hike deal is struck: Hospersa

19 September 2019 - 13:44 By TimesLIVE
SANParks workers have called off a planned march, according to Hospersa.
SANParks workers have called off a planned march, according to Hospersa.
Image: Chris Kastern ‏via Twitter

A threatened march to the Kruger National Park on Friday has been called off, after an improved salary increase offer tabled by South African National Parks (SANParks), a union said on Thursday.

The Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) said SANParks had offered an 8% increase, backdated to May.

“We have called off the march, as one of our core demands has been addressed,” said Hospersa spokesperson Kevin Halama.

SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli confirmed that a deal was struck with all three unions representing workers. The dispute, he said, was settled on Wednesday night.

“The details of the signed deal mean that workers will get an 8% salary adjustment and improved benefits,” he said.

MORE

Two arrested after rhino horn found concealed under car seat in Midrand

Two suspects are expected to appear at the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Thursday for alleged possession of a rhino horn
News
7 hours ago

SA sniffer dogs join anti-poaching operations in Malaysia

Five of SA’s four-legged  finest have been sent to Malaysia to help curb rising poaching there.
News
1 week ago

Rhino poachers jailed and fined for Kruger park incursions

SANParks has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of three men linked to rhino poaching in the Kruger National Park.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  2. Watsons: If Gavin was murdered, we know who did it South Africa
  3. Panyaza Lesufi slams new Afrikaans university: ‘Don’t remind us of apartheid’ South Africa
  4. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  5. Wife stabbed to death, husband wounded at Hluleka Reserve on the Wild Coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
Idols star Thami Shobede remembered at emotional memorial
X