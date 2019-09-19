Man arrested after 121 guns and ammo found on Mpumalanga farm

A man arrested at a farm in Mpumalanga, allegedly with a container of guns and ammunition, is expected to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The 43-year-old was confronted for allegedly being in possession of a “plethora of unlicensed firearms and ammunition” by police in Uitkyk, on the outskirts of Nelspruit, on Wednesday.

“The suspect’s arrest came after police received information about an assortment of firearms totalling 121, as well as ammunition, at his place of residence,” said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

“When police got to the place, they discovered a big container that was used to store the firearms.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma welcomed co-operation between police and the community that led to the discovery of the weapons.

He will face charges related to the storage and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.