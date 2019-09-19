Marathon 151km Caribbean swim leaves SA endurance athlete in hospital

A South African endurance swimmer had to be hospitalised with severe muscle breakdown after a 151km, 56-hour swim in the Caribbean.

Cape Town-educated Cameron Bellamy, an entrepreneur in San Francisco who swims to raise money for African charities, barely survived his latest adventure, which involved swimming from Barbados to St Lucia.

He claims it is the longest channel swim ever recorded – a claim TimesLIVE was unable to immediately verify.

During the crossing, Bellamy did not once touch a boat or person and suffered several physical setbacks including sleep deprivation, acute overheating and severe swelling of the tongue and lips.

He also had to battle strong currents for the last mile of his swim which depleted the last of his energy reserves.

When he eventually touched the St Lucia shore he was lifted on to his main support boat, at which point he was only semi-conscious and unable to walk or talk.

He was treated inside the boat’s cabin, where he also received a courtesy call from the St Lucia prime minister Allen Chastanet. He was then rushed to hospital.