Shoot-out in Durban after jewellery store heist

Armed robbers came under fire from police after a jewellery store heist in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Thursday.

The robbery occurred shortly after 9.30am at the Phoenix Plaza.

Glen Naidoo, of KZN VIP, said about six suspects, armed with high-calibre weapons, robbed the store before being confronted by police stationed at the mall.

“There was an exchange of gunfire, but fortunately no-one was injured. However, there has been some damage to property as a result of the shoot-out.”

Naidoo said the gang fled in a black Mercedes-Benz, before opening fire on his members.

“Some of our tactical unit members were responding to the scene and came under fire at the Rydalvale intersection.”

Naidoo urged members of the public to stay clear of the area to allow police to complete their investigations.

Police didn't respond to queries at the time of publishing.