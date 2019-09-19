Two life sentences for accomplice in killing of 10-year-old Durban boys

The accomplice in the murder of two Durban 10-year-old boys has been sentenced to two life terms of imprisonment.

Liziwe Ngwayishe appeared at the Durban high court on Wednesday where she was sentenced for the 2017 murders of 10-year-old best friends Njabulo Mankayi and Luyanda Msomi.

Ngwayishe and her roommate and friend, Amahle Maliwa, plotted to kill the boys after Njabulo's father broke off an affair with Maliwa.

"The women then colluded and decided that the only way to make him (Njabulo's father) feel the pain that Maliwa felt about the break-up was to kill his child," said NPA spokesperson, Natasha Kara in a statement.

Maliwa had already pleaded guilty to the murders and also received two life terms in August.

It was revealed, during the trial, that the women lured Njabulo into a bushy area in the Bluff where they forced him to drink poison and threw his body down a canal.

"They then realised that the boy’s friend (the second deceased) would recognise them and devised a plan to kill him too. They called this boy pretending that his friend wanted to see him. They took him to the Clairwood area where they forced him to drink the poison as well," said Kara.

Luyanda was also hit on the head with a glass bottle and strangled with his school shirt.

The young boys‚ considered inseparable friends‚ were last seen boarding a bus on their way home to Clairwood in November 2017.

Luyanda's battered body was discovered days later in a thicket in the south Durban basin. Thereafter‚ Njabulo's sodden body was found dumped in the canal.

Charges against a third person, Ali Yusuf, who was arrested and appeared in court once, were dropped.