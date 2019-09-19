Unizulu students arrested for allegedly stealing books and laptops from university book shop

All the arrested suspects, aged between 20 and 34, who include the 12 Unizulu students and their alleged buyer, are due to appear at the Mtunzini magistrate's court on Friday.

The arrests come in the wake of violent protests at the university this week over campus attacks and robberies.

On Monday thousands of students marched along the R102 provincial road, which runs adjacent to the N2, demanding better safety at on and off-campus residences.

Students were outraged by yet another attack on one of their own.

Msawenkosi Nxumalo, 23, was shot on Sunday after robbers kicked down the door of his room at the off-campus residence and robbed him.

Students living in the township of KwaDlangezwa said they were worried about their safety because of the crime in the area. They said they were soft targets for "amadabuka" (criminals).

In February the students' calls for better safety fell on deaf ears after vehicles and several buildings were burned to ashes at the KwaDlangezwa Campus.

Their discontent had been, at the time, fuelled by the murder of Nhlaka Sazi Ngubo, 20, who was stabbed to death by his roommate following a quarrel over water at their on-campus residence.

The university has since been closed in order for management to engage with the relevant authorities.