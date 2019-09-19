South Africa

WATCH | Sardines return to Durban

19 September 2019 - 12:58 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A large shoal of sardines was netted in Durban on Thursday.
A large shoal of sardines was netted in Durban on Thursday.
Image: Jace Govender

Get your frying pans ready, the sardines have made another run for it.

There was a flurry of activity in Durban on Thursday, when a huge shoal of sardines was netted at uShaka Beach.

The sardine run is a unique marine phenomenon - dubbed the greatest shoal on earth - that usually takes place in June or July when shoals of the small, silvery fish leave the cold waters off Cape Point and make their way to KwaZulu-Natal.

Local angler Jace Govender, who witnessed the netting, told TimesLIVE that "it’s not unusual for sardines to arrive at this time of the year".

"We’ve netted sardines in late October many times, so this is not unusual. There was a north-easter that would drop the water temperature. We also noticed a high increase of the flat fish in that area.

"When the easterly came into the harbour, the most protected place was the basin, so sardines came in there."

Govender said seine netters gathered about 80 crates of sardines, which would sell for about R800 a crate.

"It’s already out on the market. I think the fishermen will buy it for bait," he said.

The fish are a popular delicacy, eaten fried, grilled or braaied with masala and lemon.

READ MORE

Sardine sellers' fish for high prices on KZN south coast

Crates of sardines that were netted in Amanzimtoti on Saturday and Sunday sold for R1,500 each
News
2 months ago

Live out your fantasy of being a game ranger on this Zim wilderness course

Pathfinders Africa's new training course gives burned-out executives a chance to reconnect with nature
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  2. Watsons: If Gavin was murdered, we know who did it South Africa
  3. Panyaza Lesufi slams new Afrikaans university: ‘Don’t remind us of apartheid’ South Africa
  4. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  5. Wife stabbed to death, husband wounded at Hluleka Reserve on the Wild Coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
Idols star Thami Shobede remembered at emotional memorial
X