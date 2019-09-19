South Africa

Women, men picket as President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on gender-based violence

19 September 2019 - 06:24 By Mary-Anne Gontsana for GroundUp
A picket outside parliament on Wednesday called for government to prioritise shelters for abused women and children.
A picket outside parliament on Wednesday called for government to prioritise shelters for abused women and children.
Image: Masixole Feni / GroundUp

Dressed in black, with T-shirts bearing the phrase #enoughisenough, about 30 women and men held a demonstration outside parliament on Wednesday, calling on government to prioritise shelters for abused women and children.

The demonstration came as President Cyril Ramaphosa convened a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on gender-based violence.

Kathy Cronje, director at The Safe House and deputy chair of Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement, said: “We need funding for shelters. We are desperately underfunded.”

Ramaphosa pledges R1bn in action plan to fight gender-based violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled an "emergency action plan" of violence against women and children, including the urgent release of more than ...
Politics
15 hours ago

She said there was also a need for houses and jobs for women when they left shelters.

“There’s absolutely nowhere for them to go and that’s why most go back to their abusive situations.”

Martin Gumpo, a children’s programme coordinator at St Anne’s Homes, an organisation for abused, destitute and pregnant mothers and their young children, said he was at the demonstration to show support for “our mothers, sisters, daughters, aunts, female co-workers, to say we have got to end gender-based violence”.

He said the biggest problems at St Anne’s Homes were lack of funding and space.

Waving placards reading “No means no”, “Respect her” and “Unsilence the violence”, the demonstrators sang and danced, as passing cars hooted in support.

In a memorandum addressed to social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, the movement called for government funding to implement the recommendations in the Commission for Gender Equality’s Investigative Report on the State of Shelters in South Africa.

The commission recommended, among other things, a public hearing where heads of provincial social development departments, the director-general of the national social development department and the director-general of the national department of human settlements would account to the commission on funding for and functioning of shelters.

Politicians must put aside differences and fight gender violence: Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called on political party leaders to cast aside their differences and recognise the severity of the gender-based violence ...
Politics
15 hours ago

The Western Cape movement and the National Shelter Movement have also called on government to cost shelter services and fund shelters adequately.

An emotional demonstrator, who is living at the Nonceba Family Counselling Centre in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, said her children had both been abused by their father.

“My daughter was raped twice, when she was five years old and when she was 10. And my son, who is now 16, was also abused in the form of beatings and also rape.”

She said she had reported the crimes to the Site B police station in Khayelitsha, but nothing had come of it.

— Story originally published on GroundUp.

MORE

'Law of the jungle' persists in SA: MPs weigh in on Ramaphosa's GBV address

Policing reforms, harsher laws and even a ban on all forms of pornography are some of the proposals MPs made as solutions to fight gender-based ...
Politics
11 hours ago

IN QUOTES | Blade Nzimande on African leaders, xenophobia & femicide

Here are five quotes from Blade Nzimande's address to Sactwu.
Politics
1 day ago

'You can never tell her she's safe': in just one year 54,000 Gauteng women were victims of violent crime

Lucia Mokanyane joined the protest against gender-based violence in Sandton on Friday because she was tired of lying to her daughter.
News
2 days ago

Gender-based violence crisis: Cyril Ramaphosa calls in parliament

MPs are expected to receive orders from President Cyril Ramaphosa this week on what legislation to prioritise in tackling gender-based violence.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  2. Watsons: If Gavin was murdered, we know who did it South Africa
  3. Panyaza Lesufi slams new Afrikaans university: ‘Don’t remind us of apartheid’ South Africa
  4. Wife stabbed to death, husband wounded at Hluleka Reserve on the Wild Coast South Africa
  5. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa

Latest Videos

Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
Idols star Thami Shobede remembered at emotional memorial
X