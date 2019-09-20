DUT students, including SRC president, in court over alleged attempt to set guard alight

Durban University of Technology SRC president, Thamsanqa Memela, was one of the nine DUT students who shuffled into the dock at the Durban magistrate's court facing an attempted murder charge.

The group appeared in front of a packed gallery on Friday where they were released on R2,000 bail each. They were arrested on Wednesday after they allegedly tried to set a security guard alight.

Memela and his co-accused, Solathiso Dlamini, Thabiso Mathenjwa, Luzuko Stali, Thobani Khanyeza, Mluleki Mkhize, Thabo Mkhwelanga, Sinqobile Myeni and Jula Sinqobele are charged with attempted murder and public violence.

“This type of anarchy in South Africa is totally unacceptable. There was no reason for all of you to allegedly behave in this unruly manner,” said magistrate Vanitha Armu.