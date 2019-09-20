South Africa

Hawks arrest 'dealer' with R74,000 worth of drugs in plush Durban suburb

20 September 2019 - 11:08 By Orrin Singh

A 28-year-old Nigerian man was arrested, allegedly with R74,000 worth of drugs, in Durban's plush Morningside suburb on Thursday.

Members of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime unit, SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau, Crime Intelligence, Metro Police Drug Task Team and the Shongweni K9 unit were involved in the swoop.

“Police received information about a suspect who was dealing in drugs in Morningside, Durban. An disruptive operation was swiftly conducted and members pounced on the suspect,” said Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo. 

During the search, members found 27 ecstasy tablets, 10 blocks of crack cocaine, eight pieces of crack cocaine, seven small bags of methcathinone (cat), four large bags methcathinone, 11 small bags of crystal meth, two large bags of crystal meth, 54 bags of cocaine, 12 small bags of dagga and two large packets of dagga.

“The street value of the seized drugs is approximately R73,900. He is due to appear in the Durban magistrate's court shortly,” said Mhlongo. 

