'Head-on' bicycle collision fail leaves battered riders with bruised egos

It's not a statistic that dominates the country's dire road accident figures but a head-on collision between cyclists proved to be a painful experience for two men in the Eastern Cape.

The men were approaching each other from opposite ends of a storm water gully on the side of the N2 near East London. Neither shifted their resolve to make way for the other and an apparent game of chicken ended up with both on their backs on Wednesday.

Now they are making a late charge, judging by some of the comments on social media, for biggest bicycle fail of 2019 after Marelize Horn had everyone sighing “my f*k Marelize” after colliding with a rugby post in Windhoek.

“The accident occurred on Wednesday around 5pm along the N2 road in the farming areas near East London,” said Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose. “They were riding in opposite directions, one must have failed to make way for the other resulting in this bizarre collision.”

The transport department said in a Facebook post that the cyclists had walked away from the incident with only “minor injuries, sore bodies and bruised egos”.

Their bikes seem to have sustained the bulk of the damage, with the frames bent out of shape.