South Africa

'Head-on' bicycle collision fail leaves battered riders with bruised egos

20 September 2019 - 14:09 By Dan Meyer
Two men sustained minor injuries after a head-on bicycle collision in the Eastern Cape.
Two men sustained minor injuries after a head-on bicycle collision in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied

It's not a statistic that dominates the country's dire road accident figures but a head-on collision between cyclists proved to be a painful experience for two men in the Eastern Cape.

The men were approaching each other from opposite ends of a storm water gully on the side of the N2 near East London. Neither shifted their resolve to make way for the other and an apparent game of chicken ended up with both on their backs on Wednesday. 

Now they are making a late charge, judging by some of the comments on social media, for biggest bicycle fail of 2019 after Marelize Horn had everyone sighing “my f*k Marelize” after colliding with a rugby post in Windhoek.

“The accident occurred on Wednesday around 5pm along the N2 road in the farming areas near East London,” said Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose. “They were riding in opposite directions, one must have failed to make way for the other resulting in this bizarre collision.”

The transport department said in a Facebook post that the cyclists had walked away from the incident with only “minor injuries, sore bodies and bruised egos”. 

Their bikes seem to have sustained the bulk of the damage, with the frames bent out of shape.

Traffic officers were on scene after the crash, which left the bicycles bent out of shape.
Traffic officers were on scene after the crash, which left the bicycles bent out of shape.
Image: Supplied

Facebook was atwitter with comments about the accident.

“Hope and praying their bike insurances will cover the claim, and by the looks of it the other one is beyond repair,” said Facebook user Percival Tivani Mgiba.

Phindile Mabusela questioned whether the Road Accident Fund would cover them, and whether they were perhaps under the influence at the time. 

“Does Road Accident Fund do payouts for bicycle collisions?” she asked. “Next time don't drink and peddle, be safe guys.”

Wanda Steyn had more compassion than many observers.

“I don't find this funny at all, shame this is their way to work and back home,” she wrote.  “And something (sic) like this that happens is sad. That was there only way to work so they don't need to walk so far. Look at the one bicycle wheel. I see these men every morning riding when I am on my way to work I will stop tomorrow and help them to get there bikes fixed or get them new once (sic).”

READ MORE

WATCH | Traffic cop hangs on to car as driver speeds off to avoid fine

A traffic officer went beyond the call of duty when he tried to stop a fleeing motorist by hanging on to the bonnet of the car for dear life.
News
2 days ago

Pretoria law firm to challenge 'laborious' RAF court directive: 'more costs, more backlogs'

A Pretoria law firm will launch an application at the Pretoria High Court to overturn a practice directive that it believes is leaving cases left to ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | My fok! Marelize CAN ride a bike without crashing

The last time Marelize Horn tried to ride a bicycle on a sports field, it didn't end well. In fact, it ended with a "My fok Marelize", uttered by her ...
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  2. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  3. How the Amy'Leigh 'kidnapping' plot was hatched South Africa
  4. WATCH | A stick, a prosthetic leg and a brawl: Fight video goes viral South Africa
  5. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa

Latest Videos

Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
'Babsie' in tears after arriving at OR Tambo airport
X