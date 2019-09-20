How Zuma's 'bulldog' built himself a kingdom and 5 other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Here's what's hot in the latest online edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
Richard Mdluli was head of SAPS’s crime intelligence unit for nearly seven years – and he was feared and powerful.
Nobody was a better manipulator than him and the manipulation of the NPA was at the heart of state capture. Read all about it in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.
“Zuma’s bulldog” was the one who knew what politicians were saying to each other on the phone when they thought nobody could hear them.
He was the one who allegedly spread lies about policemen to destroy their careers. The one who held the keys to the cops’ secret safe. The one without whom Jacob Zuma might never have become president. Without whose help SEO’s might not have been brought to their knees, one by one.
With the right people at his side, the Zondo commission heard this week, Mdluli manipulated the SAPS and the NPA with ease. For many years they could do nothing but play along while he survived the serious charges against him time and time again.
Mdluli has not testified yet - he says he is ready to do it - but the commission this week heard all about his alleged highly sophisticated crimes.
