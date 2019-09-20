In the wake of the ConCourt ruling on spanking, what are the best ways to discipline kids?

Editor's Note: On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that smacking a child is illegal, prompting reaction on all sides of South African society. But whether you agree with the ruling or not, parents who want to discipline their children will have to find other methods to do so unless they want to fall foul of the law. TimesLIVE is re-publishing this article from The Conversation on other methods of discipline. The original article was published on July 22 2015.

“To smack or not to smack?” is still the question at the forefront of many parents’ minds. Gone are the days, it seems, when a simple clip over the ears was considered an appropriate way of restoring order.

Corporal punishment has largely been outlawed in educational settings and the Royal Australasian College of Physicians called for such bans to extend to parents. That being the case, what is today’s parent supposed to do to direct children towards acceptable behaviour? What is the evidence for and against corporal punishment as the “treatment of choice”?

In the 1970s, Sweden became the first country in the world to prohibit corporal punishment of children. Some 35 years later, Swedish experts point to a review of 150 international studies showing the consequences of corporal punishment as being detrimental to children’s development.

While 194 countries officially view spanking as wrong, only 43 countries (including New Zealand) have made hitting children illegal. Nations such as Brazil, San Marino and Estonia are among the most recent to adopt bans.

However, while evidence is mounting against the use of corporal punishment, progress towards implementation of a child’s right to develop in an environment free from violence (as enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Australia is a signatory) is slow.