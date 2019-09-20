South Africa

Indonesian sailor evacuated from bulk carrier near Durban port

20 September 2019 - 12:08 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
NSRI crew helped evacuate an Indonesian sailor from a ship off the Durban coast on Friday.
Image: NSRI

An Indonesian sailor was evacuated from a bulk carrier off the Durban coast on Friday, after a medical emergency.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Durban station commander Jonathan Kellerman said an operation was conducted before 6am to remove the 32-year-old man from the vessel.

He said the patient had been monitored by a government health emergency medical services' duty doctor over the past two days from land.

Kellerman said the evacuation had been arranged for Friday, as the ship approached its port of call, Durban.

"We met the bulk carrier 10 nautical miles offshore and the patient, in a stable condition, was transferred on to our sea rescue craft and taken into the care of the Netcare 911 rescue paramedics.

"The patient was brought to our NSRI rescue base, Station 5, and he has been transported to hospital," he said.

