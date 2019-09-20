South Africa

Tobeka Madiba-Zuma shares her love for Jacob Zuma -'marriage is like fine wine'

20 September 2019 - 10:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Tobeka Madiba-Zuma is not shy to express her love for her husband, former president Jacob Zuma.
Tobeka Madiba-Zuma is not shy to express her love for her husband, former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Instagram/Tobeka Madiba-Zuma

Former first lady, Tobeka Madiba-Zuma isn't one to wait for Valentine's Day to show off her love for her husband, former president Jacob Zuma. Her Instagram account is full of loved-up pictures of the two.

In her latest post, she's made it clear that her nine years of marriage to the former president have been nothing but pure bliss and that their union continues to grow.

“Marriage is like fine wine, when properly tended to, love grows deeper and stronger. Just like the little vine starting out that has the potential within it to bear much fruit and become the finest of wine.”

Zuma also said biblical scripture and the church are at the centre of their marriage. “God gives us the nutrients we need in the form of sacramental grace and he also provides with a recipe we can follow through scripture and the teachings of the church.”

View this post on Instagram

Marriage is like fine wine; when properly tended to, love grows deeper and stronger. Just like the little vine starting out that has the potential within it to bear much fruit and become the finest of wine, so also does the sacramental union of marriage have the potential to grow a deep, fruitful love between two souls, as the roots of their love grow stronger over time. The inner workings of Christ in a couple’s marital union are akin to the sun and rain which provides nutrients to help the grapes grow. God gives us the nutrients we need in the form of sacramental grace and He also provides us with a recipe we can follow through scripture and the teachings of the Church. God wants us to have fruitful marriages and experience life-giving love. Learn to let go and let God, you will be amazed #gods #favour #and #matrimonial #teachings #he #lives #and #dwells #in #our #union 🎩👑🎍🌺🥂

A post shared by Tobeka Madiba Zuma Foundation (@tobeka_madiba_zuma) on

The couple will soon celebrate their tenth anniversary. They tied the knot in January 2010.

Sbahle Mpisane and Tobeka Madiba-Zuma share heartwarming visit

"We love you more than it show, hun," wrote Tobeka Madiba-Zuma to Sbahle.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

WATCH | Lols for days over Zuma's pool pic: 'Ubaba is enjoying the coolness of the firepool'

Former president Jacob Zuma is living his best life and Twitter is here for all of it.
News
5 months ago

Zuma's first wife, MaKhumalo, wasn't told the 'painful' news of new wife

Jacob Zuma's first wife, Sizakele Khumalo-Zuma only discovered that her husband had planned to take a seventh wife when the news broke in the media.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  2. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  3. How the Amy'Leigh 'kidnapping' plot was hatched South Africa
  4. WATCH | A stick, a prosthetic leg and a brawl: Fight video goes viral South Africa
  5. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa

Latest Videos

'Babsie' in tears after arriving at OR Tambo airport
Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
X