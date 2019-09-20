Tobeka Madiba-Zuma shares her love for Jacob Zuma -'marriage is like fine wine'

Former first lady, Tobeka Madiba-Zuma isn't one to wait for Valentine's Day to show off her love for her husband, former president Jacob Zuma. Her Instagram account is full of loved-up pictures of the two.

In her latest post, she's made it clear that her nine years of marriage to the former president have been nothing but pure bliss and that their union continues to grow.

“Marriage is like fine wine, when properly tended to, love grows deeper and stronger. Just like the little vine starting out that has the potential within it to bear much fruit and become the finest of wine.”

Zuma also said biblical scripture and the church are at the centre of their marriage. “God gives us the nutrients we need in the form of sacramental grace and he also provides with a recipe we can follow through scripture and the teachings of the church.”