LISTEN | What impact will the ConCourt ruling on spanking have?

20 September 2019 - 14:41 By Paige Muller

The Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that smacking a child is illegal in private homes, prompting reaction from all sides of South African society.

The irreversible judgment has left some South African parents confused and conflicted about how best to raise well-behaved children.

MultimediaLIVE spoke to the two opposing parties that argued the case, about what effect they felt the judgment would have on South African society.

