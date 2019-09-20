South Africa

Metrobus strike over, operations to resume on Monday

20 September 2019 - 17:20 By TimesLIVE
A strike by disgruntled Metrobus staff has ended.
A strike by disgruntled Metrobus staff has ended.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Dudu Zitha

The Metrobus strike in Johannesburg has come to an end.

The service, which covers 330 scheduled routes and 128 school routes, will be back in operation from Monday following a labour court ruling, the company said on Friday.

Disgruntled staff, led by the Democratic Municipal & Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa), started on Monday. About 40,000 people were affected.

"Metrobus regrets the inconvenience suffered by passengers during the period of the strike," spokesman Goodwill Shivuri said in a statement.

"Metrobus spared no effort during this period to ensure that the industrial action lasted for as minimal period as possible.

"Metrobus can confirm that indeed the court judgement handed down .... prevents Demawusa from continuing with the industrial action," he said.

MORE

Bus 'hijacked' as transport strike starts in Johannesburg

A driver escaped unharmed after his bus was allegedly hijacked as a strike by Metrobus staff got under way in Johannesburg on Monday.
News
4 days ago

At least 40 buses 'stolen' to blockade streets in Tshwane wage strike

Striking municipal workers allegedly took "at least" 40 buses without permission to blockade roads during the wage strike that caused traffic chaos ...
News
1 month ago

Tshwane suspends bus services amid strike by municipal workers

The City of Tshwane suspended A Re Yeng and Tshwane bus services on Monday morning after protesting municipal workers blocked off roads in the ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  2. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  3. How the Amy'Leigh 'kidnapping' plot was hatched South Africa
  4. WATCH | A stick, a prosthetic leg and a brawl: Fight video goes viral South Africa
  5. Hawks peer into Floyd Shivambu's luxury Range Rover purchase: Report South Africa

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X