More than 200 firefighters suspended in Johannesburg: Report

20 September 2019 - 08:15 By TimesLIVE
Letters were served on the firefighters last week, Eyewitness News reported.
Some 230 Johannesburg firefighters have been suspended after refusing to attend callouts over the non-assignment of supervisors, according to a report on Friday.

Letters were served on the firefighters from different stations across Johannesburg last week, accounting for more than 17% of the firefighter workforce in the metro, Eyewitness News reported.

The firefighters accuse Emergency Services Management of not adhering to the National Health Act, said EWN.

Johannesburg Emergency Service (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed the suspensions, saying they were dealing with the issue internally.

