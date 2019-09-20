PODCAST | Does rapist Nicholas Ninow have the right to see his child?
This week, True Crime SA discusses Nicholas Ninow's case
In September 2018, SA woke up to the horrifying news that a seven-year-old girl had been raped in the toilets of a restaurant in Pretoria. The outrage was fuelled by video footage taken by a bystander of the offender being confronted. A year later, in September 2019, the accused, Nicholas Ninow, stood trial. In this week’s minisode, True Crime SA discusses the case, the offender’s trial and the possibilities of a relationship with his child.
We also discuss the most difficult of all murder cases to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, the “no body” murder charge, and the SA convictions that are building a precedent for these cases.
To round up, we focus on the role of private investigators in SA criminal investigations and how they contributed to arrests in the cases of Meghan Cremer and Uyinene Mrwetyana.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)
E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com