PODCAST | Does rapist Nicholas Ninow have the right to see his child?

We also discuss the most difficult of all murder cases to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, the “no body” murder charge, and the SA convictions that are building a precedent for these cases.

To round up, we focus on the role of private investigators in SA criminal investigations and how they contributed to arrests in the cases of Meghan Cremer and Uyinene Mrwetyana.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com