Protesters burn tyres, stone cars in Roodepoort
Disgruntled residents in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, blocked roads with burning tyres and rocks on Friday morning.
“There are violent protests in Roodepoort CBD at the moment. Protesters are saying it is over flats in Roodepoort, which were allocated illegally,” Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.
The protesters were also stoning passing cars, he said.
Traffic was being diverted from Nel, Van Wyk, Mile Stoker and Albertina Sisulu streets.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
@SAPoliceService please need assistance asap strike in roodepoort cbd cnr oliver street, dumat streer, nel street. Kids involved can not pass cause of fire and stones in the road aswell dustbins all over.
Protest action in Roodepoort CBD, affected roads are;— Cllr Leah Knott (@LeahK28) September 20, 2019
- Van wyk Street
- Mare Street
- Dumat Street
- Albertina Sisulu Road
Pls avoid these areas, JMPD is attending. pic.twitter.com/EK1lG0akzH
JHB - Roodepoort: #ProtestAction (Update): https://t.co/ZNkhmYAl07— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 20, 2019