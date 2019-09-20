Protesters burn tyres, stone cars in Roodepoort

Disgruntled residents in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, blocked roads with burning tyres and rocks on Friday morning.

“There are violent protests in Roodepoort CBD at the moment. Protesters are saying it is over flats in Roodepoort, which were allocated illegally,” Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.

The protesters were also stoning passing cars, he said.

Traffic was being diverted from Nel, Van Wyk, Mile Stoker and Albertina Sisulu streets.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.