South Africa

Protesters stone vehicles on Durban freeway

20 September 2019 - 15:56 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Last year protesters forced the closure of the busy N2 freeway in the south of Durban as part of violent demonstrations. On Friday protesters stoned cars on the same freeway.
Image: JEFF WICKS

Protesters hurled stones at motorists on Durban’s busy N2 at Spaghetti Junction on Friday.

The freeway has become a notorious spot for protest action - usually related to the lack of service delivery.

The protest action came as thousands of holidaymakers made their way to the coast as the school spring break kicked off.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said about 50 people embarked on protest action at about 1:30pm.

“They were throwing stones at the vehicles. The police are at the scene to stabilise the situation,” said Gwala.

