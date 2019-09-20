South Africa

Shots fired as Chinese nationals robbed of watches

20 September 2019 - 14:36 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Three robbers are on the run after robbing two Chinese nationals outside a store in Meadowdale.
Three men are on the run after a robbery on the East Rand on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said two Chinese nationals were attacked and robbed of their watches outside a Builders Warehouse in Meadowdale by three men on Friday.

"As the suspects were fleeing the victims fired several shots," he said.

The suspects fled in a white Volkswagen Polo, which was later recovered on the N12. Dlamini said they then hijacked a Nissan Navara, which was later recovered in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

"The suspects are still at large," he said.

