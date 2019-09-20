Springs brothel owner gets multiple life terms for human trafficking

Government has welcomed the Pretoria high court’s landmark ruling handed down to Ediozi Odi, who received six life sentences and an additional 129 years imprisonment for human trafficking and related charges. This after he kept three young girls hostage to work as sex slaves.

“This ruling shows that those found guilty of human trafficking and related crimes will be met with the harshest sentences possible,” government said in a statement.

Odi lured young girls into the sex trade, keeping them locked up in a property in Springs, Gauteng, and “paying” them with drugs.

TimesLIVE reported in 2017 that the brothel operated from a property that also offered a barber shop, tuck shop and gold and diamond exchange.

Residents and business owners in the street where the brothel operated were not shocked at the bust. “Every day you see two girls standing outside the place,” said one local. Others said the brothel was one of three on the busy street, which was also populated by law firms, mechanics, upholsterers, a day-care centre and an estate agency.

The Pretoria News reports that the court heard evidence behind closed doors from three young victims, about the ages of 13 and 14, who were locked up in the house for the duration of their stay. They were also forced into a dungeon under the floor of the property during police raids.