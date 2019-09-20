South Africa

Traffic officer, police constable allegedly assaulted by taxi driver

20 September 2019 - 15:24 By Dan Meyer
A traffic officer and SAPS constable were assaulted in an incident in Cape Town on Thursday 19 September.
A traffic officer and SAPS constable were assaulted in an incident in Cape Town on Thursday 19 September.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A taxi driver was arrested after he and his sliding door operator allegedly assaulted a traffic officer and a police constable on Thursday.

The traffic officer was in the process of impounding the taxi in Cape Town when the alleged assault took place. The traffic officer then called for backup from SAPS, but the 19-year-old taxi driver and an accomplice who “operates the sliding door” allegedly continued their assault by taking on a constable who arrived to help.

“I can confirm that it did happen. Officers were not seriously injured and SAPS is busy investigating,” said traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout.

“They were in the process of impounding the minibus taxi when the driver of the minibus as well as the sliding door operator attacked the two officers,” she said.

She said that the taxi driver was arrested, but that his accomplice managed to escape. 

“Member of the public assisted the officers. The driver was arrested but the sliding door operator ran and got into another taxi.”

SAPS spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said members of the public had assisted in helping the officers make the arrest.

“Members attached to Milnerton SAPS registered a case of assaulting a police official following an incident that occurred yesterday [Thursday] at about 5.30pm on Plattekloof Road,” he said.

“A member of Table View SAPS was driving by when she witnessed the suspect attacking the traffic officer and stopped to give assistance. However, the suspect proceeded to attack the member and he was subsequently arrested,” he said.

The suspect is expected to appear in Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday.

READ MORE

'Taxify driver' takes traffic cop & passengers for hair-raising 186km/h spin

A man claiming to be a Taxify driver who was stopped and found without an operating permit took a traffic officer who had stopped him on a wild ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Traffic cop hangs on to car as driver speeds off to avoid fine

A traffic officer went beyond the call of duty when he tried to stop a fleeing motorist by hanging on to the bonnet of the car for dear life.
News
3 days ago

Traffic cop bust for 'soliciting e-wallet bribes' in Free State

A provincial traffic officer has been bust for an alleged bribery scam after threatening to arrest motorists for “offences” in the Free State unless ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  2. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  3. How the Amy'Leigh 'kidnapping' plot was hatched South Africa
  4. WATCH | A stick, a prosthetic leg and a brawl: Fight video goes viral South Africa
  5. Hawks peer into Floyd Shivambu's luxury Range Rover purchase: Report South Africa

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X