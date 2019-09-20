South Africa

Twitter divided as SA drug mule Nolubabalo Nobanda returns after 8 years in Thai jail

20 September 2019 - 10:41 By Cebelihle Bhengu
In 2014, four years after she was arrested in Bangkok for smuggling cocaine from Brazil to Thailand, Makhanda’s Nolubabalo ‘Babsie’ Nobanda, left, enjoyed a visit from her mother, Honjiswa Mbewu, at Klong Prem prison. She returned home from Thailand on Thursday.
In 2014, four years after she was arrested in Bangkok for smuggling cocaine from Brazil to Thailand, Makhanda’s Nolubabalo ‘Babsie’ Nobanda, left, enjoyed a visit from her mother, Honjiswa Mbewu, at Klong Prem prison. She returned home from Thailand on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

Convicted SA drug mule Nolubabalo Nobanda received a warm welcome from family and friends when she arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday. Nobanda was arrested in Thailand in 2011 after she was caught at a Bangkok airport smuggling drugs hidden in her dreadlocks.

Henk Vanstaen, a Thai resident who helped facilitate Nobanda's return, told DispatchLIVE that he believed Nobanda had come away for the ordeal a changed woman.

“She has definitely learnt from this experience. She has come out a better person, not only in terms of getting a degree and education, but in terms of her mental strength.”

Does she deserve a hero's welcome? Twitter is divided.

MORE

WATCH | Babsie Nobanda 'happy to be home' after landing at OR Tambo airport

Tears flowed at the OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday as Nolubabalo “Babsie” Nobanda returned home after a eight-year stint in a Thai jail.
News
1 day ago

'Babsie' flies home a changed person

Tears flowed at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday as Nolubabalo “Babsie” Nobanda returned home after a eight-year stint in a Thai jail.
News
1 day ago

Drug mule Babsie Nobanda got a degree in Thai prison

Drug mule Nolubabalo "Babsie" Nobanda, from Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape, is ready to become a productive member of society, armed with a degree ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  2. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  3. How the Amy'Leigh 'kidnapping' plot was hatched South Africa
  4. WATCH | A stick, a prosthetic leg and a brawl: Fight video goes viral South Africa
  5. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa

Latest Videos

'Babsie' in tears after arriving at OR Tambo airport
Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
X