Twitter divided as SA drug mule Nolubabalo Nobanda returns after 8 years in Thai jail

Convicted SA drug mule Nolubabalo Nobanda received a warm welcome from family and friends when she arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday. Nobanda was arrested in Thailand in 2011 after she was caught at a Bangkok airport smuggling drugs hidden in her dreadlocks.

Henk Vanstaen, a Thai resident who helped facilitate Nobanda's return, told DispatchLIVE that he believed Nobanda had come away for the ordeal a changed woman.

“She has definitely learnt from this experience. She has come out a better person, not only in terms of getting a degree and education, but in terms of her mental strength.”

Does she deserve a hero's welcome? Twitter is divided.