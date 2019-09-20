War criminal's bid to thwart extradition hearing kicked out by high court

A fugitive war criminal’s Cape Town extradition hearing can finally begin after the high court threw out his attempt to thwart it.

Gus Kouwenhoven, 77, has been sentenced to a 19-year prison term in his native Netherlands for participating in war crimes in Liberia between 2000 and 2002, and for illegally supplying weapons to then-Liberian president Charles Taylor.

The arms dealer was arrested in Cape Town in December 2017, after the Netherlands said he was a close friend of Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) president Denis Sassou Nguesso, who was likely to provide him with a safe haven.

Kouwenhoven, who owns a multimillion-rand house in Bantry Bay, spent 11 days in custody before being granted bail.