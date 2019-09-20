WATCH | Drakensberg Boys' Choir performs 'World in Union' for Boks ahead of World Cup
The Drakensberg Boys Choir has released a video of its members performing World in Union, ahead of the Springbok's Rugby World Cup match against the All Blacks on Saturday.
“We are proud to present this video in support of our national rugby team, the Springboks. We wish them all the best for the upcoming World Cup,” the choir said on Twitter.
At the time of writing this article, the video, posted to the school's YouTube page, had more than 1,000 views.
History of World in Union
According to Rugby World, the anthem was first heard at the 1991 Rugby World Cup in England. It was recorded and performed by New Zealand soprano Kiri Te Kanawa.
That year's tournament was won by Australia.
Since then, the song has been covered by various artists, including Shirley Bassey [UK], Bryn Terfel [UK], Hayley Westenra [NZ], Paloma Faith [UK] and SA's PJ Powers.