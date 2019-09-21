South Africa

DUT stabbing victim Sandile Ndlovu succumbs to injuries

21 September 2019 - 11:50 By LWANDILE BHENGU
DUT student Sandile Ndlovu who was stabbed on campus has died.
DUT student Sandile Ndlovu who was stabbed on campus has died.
Image: Supplied

Sandile Ndlovu, the Durban University of Technology student who was stabbed on campus almost two weeks ago, has died.

The first-year industrial engineering student had been in intensive care after he was brutally assaulted in a lecture room at the university’s Steve Biko campus on September 16.

"It is with great pain and sadness to inform you that Sandile has passed on this morning to be with the Lord, thank you for your prayers and support, we are shattered as a family and we will continue to seek justice for Son," Ndlovu's uncle, Tshepo Mokoena, tweeted.

Mokoena, told TimesLIVE on Saturday that although the family had been hopeful, and Ndlovu had been showing signs of improvement, he had died in hospital on Saturday morning.

"For now all that I can say is that he is gone. I decided to share it on my social media because we don't want another situation where people confirm things before we as a family do," said Mokoena.

Mokoena said that there had been several reports, before Ndlovu's death, claiming that he had died and as a family they wanted to avoid any further confusion.

Mokoena said that details about funeral arrangements would follow.

Meanwhile, the nine DUT students who were arrested for allegedly attempting to set a security guard alight during protests at the university after Ndlovu's stabbing, were released on R2,000 bail each on Friday.

MORE

DUT students, including SRC president, in court over alleged attempt to set guard alight

Durban University of Technology SRC president, Thamsanqa Memela, was one of the nine DUT students who shuffled into the dock at the Durban ...
News
22 hours ago

DUT closes campus over student safety protest

The Durban University of Technology suspended lectures on Monday as students protested at the Steve Biko campus after a stabbing in a lecture room.
News
5 days ago

DUT suspends lectures after protest over student's stabbing

Students at the Durban University of Technology shut down the institution on Friday and marched to a Durban hospital following the stabbing of a ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  2. Hawks peer into Floyd Shivambu's luxury Range Rover purchase: Report South Africa
  3. How the Amy'Leigh 'kidnapping' plot was hatched South Africa
  4. WATCH | A stick, a prosthetic leg and a brawl: Fight video goes viral South Africa
  5. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X