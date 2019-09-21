DUT stabbing victim Sandile Ndlovu succumbs to injuries
Sandile Ndlovu, the Durban University of Technology student who was stabbed on campus almost two weeks ago, has died.
The first-year industrial engineering student had been in intensive care after he was brutally assaulted in a lecture room at the university’s Steve Biko campus on September 16.
"It is with great pain and sadness to inform you that Sandile has passed on this morning to be with the Lord, thank you for your prayers and support, we are shattered as a family and we will continue to seek justice for Son," Ndlovu's uncle, Tshepo Mokoena, tweeted.
Mokoena, told TimesLIVE on Saturday that although the family had been hopeful, and Ndlovu had been showing signs of improvement, he had died in hospital on Saturday morning.
"For now all that I can say is that he is gone. I decided to share it on my social media because we don't want another situation where people confirm things before we as a family do," said Mokoena.
The family of DUT student #SandileNdlovu have confirmed that the First-year industrial engineering student has died this morning, in hospital, after being stabbed on campus last week #JusticeForSandile @TimesLIVE @yasantha (Pic: Sandile Ndlovu, TimesLIVE) pic.twitter.com/67l9Y4EnNR— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) September 21, 2019
Mokoena said that there had been several reports, before Ndlovu's death, claiming that he had died and as a family they wanted to avoid any further confusion.
Mokoena said that details about funeral arrangements would follow.
Meanwhile, the nine DUT students who were arrested for allegedly attempting to set a security guard alight during protests at the university after Ndlovu's stabbing, were released on R2,000 bail each on Friday.