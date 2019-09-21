South Africa

Eastern Cape police arrest suspects for Krull farm murder

21 September 2019 - 17:06 By MALIBONGWE DAYIMANI
Shaun Brett Krull
Shaun Brett Krull

Two men were arrested in Middledrift on Saturday morning for the Thursday slaying of East Coast farmer Shaun Brett Krull, 48.

One of the suspects is a 26-year-old cattle herder who was recently fired by Krull from Mitchell’s Bon Farm, police told DispatchLIVE.

Krull, a nephew of Kruger Rands tycoon EV Krull, was found lying in a pool of blood on a field on his 400 hectare farm on Friday morning.

The gruesome discovery was made about 14 hours after Krull had left his two brothers Alwyn and Leon at Alwyn’s Sunrise Egg Farm on Thursday to check on his 350 Brahman cattle.

East London police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala told DispatchLIVE that Krull’s Toyota Hilux single cab 4X4 bakkie was recovered hidden in a field in the deep rural area of Ngqolowa, in Middledrift, on Saturday morning.

“This field is near the residential place of one of the suspects who worked for the deceased before he was dismissed.”

The police searched the former farm worker and recovered Krull’s farm keys, his torch and meat possibly bought by Krull.

A second suspect is 23-years-old. A third suspect fled from the police. “The locked vehicle was towed to the police forensic services experts in East London. Thorough investigation will be conducted.”

“A third suspect who has been identified unfortunately ran away when the team was approaching the homestead.”

He will be traced and arrested soon, promised Mqala. There was no word on Krull’s missing 9mm firearm, cellphone and wallet.

Gonubie police station commander Lt-Col Tolisile Mdyogolo commended the members for the arrest.

- DispatchLIVE

MORE

Eastern Cape farmer killed in clash with apparent cattle thieves

Shaun Krull, 48, was slain on Thursday night at a feedlot on a large farm at Crossways on the East Coast outside East London.
News
1 day ago

Sheep rustlers arrested in the Eastern Cape

Three suspects are in custody until next week after allegedly being caught red-handed stealing sheep.
News
1 day ago

Eastern Cape traffic officials convicted of licence fraud and corruption

Three Eastern Cape vehicle-testing officials have been convicted and sentenced to terms ranging from three years' correctional supervision to six ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  2. Hawks peer into Floyd Shivambu's luxury Range Rover purchase: Report South Africa
  3. How the Amy'Leigh 'kidnapping' plot was hatched South Africa
  4. WATCH | A stick, a prosthetic leg and a brawl: Fight video goes viral South Africa
  5. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X