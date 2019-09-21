South Africa

Nine suspects killed in shootout after police foil robbery in KZN

21 September 2019 - 16:42 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Nine suspects were killed when police foiled a robbery in Isipingo. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/ snak

Nine suspects were killed when police foiled a robbery in Isipingo, south of Durban, in the early hours of Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said police had acted on "intelligence-driven information" about a planned robbery at business premises in Isipingo and also to bomb the safes at 1.50am.

"The police officers placed themselves on duty and the suspects arrived. Immediately when they saw the police officers they fired shots. There was an exchange of gunfire," she said.

Seven suspects died and a 29-year-old suspect was arrested at the crime scene.

"Three rifles, six pistols, explosives and breaking-in implements were recovered from the deceased suspects. One of the deceased suspects was wearing a pinafore," Gwala said.

While police were still busy at the scene, they heard gunshots not far from them.

"Two suspects opened fire at the police officers and there was an exchange of gunfire. Two suspects were declared dead at the scene," Gwala said.

Two unlicensed firearms were found in their possession.

