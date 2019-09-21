Shot-hole borer beetles put the brakes on garden-waste disposal in Cape Town

If you’re struggling to dispose of garden waste in Cape Town, blame the polyphagous shot-hole borer beetle.

The city council said the beetle’s emergence in April had delayed the appointment of a new chipping contractor at garden waste drop-off sites.

Waste that could contain the invasive beetle has to be treated differently, and the mayoral committee member responsible for drop-off sites, Xanthea Limberg, said this had forced the redrafting of specifications for a three-year chipping tender.

“This species was detected in April this year, and the city’s invasive species unit has been working since then to address the problem,” Limberg said on Saturday.