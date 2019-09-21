Uyinene Mrwetyana's family grateful that she became turning point in fight against gender-based violence

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s family say they are grateful the 19-year-old’s death became a turning point in the fight against gender-based violence.

The family’s message in a statement to TimesLIVE came shortly after the Post Office fired the 42-year-old man arrested in connection with her rape and murder. The man was a clerk at Clareinch post office in Claremont, Cape Town, where the University of Cape Town student was killed with a parcel scale.

The Post Office also served two senior officials – a general manager of security and investigation and the acting executive of human capital management – with letters of suspension this week.

Two weeks ago, the Sunday Times revealed that the Post Office took no action against Mrwetyana’s alleged killer and 300 others flagged by the State Security Agency for crimes ranging from theft to sexual harassment, domestic violence and assault.

Asked if they intended to sue the Post Office, Mrwetyana’s family said they had yet to decide. “In time, we will consider our moral responsibility in ensuring that justice prevails. Therefore, the shape of things to come is yet to be determined,” they said.