Alexandra man attacked with an axe by 'mob' in ongoing eviction saga

Ncube said he mustered the strength to get up and walk to the police station, where his wife found him after narrowly escaping the wrath of the mob herself.

"The police called me an ambulance and I was taken to Masakhane Clinic for treatment. When we were done I went back to the police station and they opened a case of assault."

Police then escorted Ncube to his home, where he alleges his attackers had been inside drinking alcohol and playing loud music.

"They were partying at my home. They had thrown out all of our things into the street," he said.

Ncube applied for the house in 1996, five years after moving to South Africa from Zimbabwe. He moved into the home in 2010.

While he is currently unemployed, he previously ran a business where he sold clothes on the side of a road near to his home.

However, he was targeted and forced to stop selling any clothes, leaving him without any sort of income to support his wife and daughters, aged five and 14.

"I am very concerned. I am just happy that my children were not at home when I was attacked. I did not want them to see that," he said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said five people - three women and two men - were arrested on charges of malicious damage to property and assault with grievous bodily harm.

"They will appear at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday," said Dlamini.

Meanwhile, Ncube said he wants to see justice.

"Police are saying that the housing department needs to assist them in investigation. I want to see justice so all these problems for my family can be resolved," he said.