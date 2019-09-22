South Africa

Matric pupil drowns on outing to Sun City

22 September 2019 - 15:46 By TimesLIVE
An 18-year-old matric pupil drowned on a school trip to the Sun City resort on Saturday
An 18-year-old matric pupil drowned on a school trip to the Sun City resort on Saturday
Image: 123RF/Siam Pukkato

An 18-year-old matric pupil drowned on a school trip to the Sun City resort on Saturday, the education department confirmed.

Tlhalefang Mahumapelo was one of 48 pupils from Lethabong Secondary School in Soshanguve who were at the North West resort for their matric dance. They were accompanied by three teachers.

The boy drowned in a swimming pool about two hours after they arrived.

"It is so sad to issue death certificates [rather] than parents attending graduation ceremonies for their children. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school population during this time of grief," Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Sunday.

The department's psycho-social unit has been dispatched to commence with necessary counseling, which started on Sunday morning.

Lesufi is set to visit the school on Monday, followed by a visit to Mahumapelo's family.

MORE

Drowning student saved in the surf by former lifeguard

A 22-year-old man swept out to sea by a rip-current along the Garden Route was saved from drowning after being spotted and rescued by a former ...
News
1 week ago

Neighbour praised for saving drowning 10-year-old girl in Joburg complex

A vigilant neighbour has been praised for rescuing a 10-year-old girl who got into difficulty while swimming with her sister at a residential complex ...
News
2 weeks ago

Rescuers search for Soweto man presumed drowned at popular Durban surfing beach

A search is underway for a Soweto man who disappeared while taking a dip in the ocean in Durban on Sunday.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Hawks peer into Floyd Shivambu's luxury Range Rover purchase: Report South Africa
  2. 'You've got so much blood on you' - last words of wife who died in Hluleka ... South Africa
  3. Rhino calf shows his bravery playing with new friends at Dutch zoo World
  4. WATCH | Neighbour saves toddler from car that plunged into swimming pool South Africa
  5. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X