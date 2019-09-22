Matric pupil drowns on outing to Sun City

An 18-year-old matric pupil drowned on a school trip to the Sun City resort on Saturday, the education department confirmed.

Tlhalefang Mahumapelo was one of 48 pupils from Lethabong Secondary School in Soshanguve who were at the North West resort for their matric dance. They were accompanied by three teachers.

The boy drowned in a swimming pool about two hours after they arrived.

"It is so sad to issue death certificates [rather] than parents attending graduation ceremonies for their children. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school population during this time of grief," Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Sunday.

The department's psycho-social unit has been dispatched to commence with necessary counseling, which started on Sunday morning.

Lesufi is set to visit the school on Monday, followed by a visit to Mahumapelo's family.