More than 100 arrested in SAPS operation in Joburg central

More than 100 people were arrested in downtown Johannesburg during a weekend-long police operation which came to an end on Sunday morning.

The charges they were arrested on ranged from possession of unlicensed firearms, pointing of a firearm, rape, armed robbery, domestic violence, common robbery, drink driving, assault, theft, shoplifting, drug possession, vehicle theft and possession of a dangerous weapon.

A number of undocumented persons cases were also opened.

Suspects were arrested in the Mondeor, Booysens, Moffatview, Langlaagte, Fairlands, Sophiatown, Brixton and Johannesburg central areas.

According to police, most of those arrested will appear in court on Monday.