Varsities 'not places to breed criminals and lawlessness', says Nzimande after death of DUT student

22 September 2019 - 11:24 By TimesLIVE
DUT student Sandile Ndlovu, who was stabbed on campus two weeks ago, died on Saturday morning.
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has called on the Durban University of Technology (DUT) to ensure that students are protected.

This comes after news on Saturday that first-year engineering student Sandile Ndlovu had died after being stabbed in the head during an on-campus assault earlier in the month.

DUT students have staged several protests at the institution in the wake of the attack, demanding increased security. The head of security at DUT has been suspended, although a spokesman previously said that it had nothing to do with the incident involving Ndlovu.

In a statement on Sunday, Nzimande said: "Our institutions are a place of teaching and learning and not places to breed criminals and lawlessness. I therefore expect the university management to safeguard the lives of everyone on campus including the university property."

He also welcomed the suspension of the DUT security head, saying he "had the responsibility to ensure that there are proper security measures in place, including the installation and monitoring of video cameras that could have been significant in the arrest of the murderers who committed this distasteful act".

Nzimande said he had directed the DUT council to ensure the Ndlovu family was given the necessary care.

"I urge our criminal justice system to ensure a speedy arrest and prosecution of the people responsible for Sandile’s death," he said.

Nzimande added that Ndlovu's death had cost the country "an engineer in the making who could have been instrumental in addressing challenges in our economy".

"An industrial engineer, which Sandile was to be, finds answers to many important problems in manufacturing, distribution of goods and services, health care, utilities, transportation, entertainment, and the environment. Indeed, we have lost a young person who was going to play a significant role in moving our country forward," he said.

X