South Africa

Children's book illustrators stabbed, injured in Mooi River home attack

23 September 2019 - 13:15 By Dan Meyer
Burgen and Chantelle Thorne were attacked in their Mooi River home at the weekend, leaving Burgen seriously injured.
Burgen and Chantelle Thorne were attacked in their Mooi River home at the weekend, leaving Burgen seriously injured.
Image: Facebook/Burgen Thorne

Two children's book illustrators were attacked at their home in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend by intruders who stabbed the husband, leaving him in a critical condition. 

Chantelle and Burgen Thorne, who recently illustrated the children's book Wanda and who have major clients such as Oxford University Press and Macmillan, were preparing supper on a smallholding when the intruders attacked on Saturday. 

Burgen is in hospital being treated for wounds on his back and face, while Chantelle sustained bruising to the face. 

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the intruders demanded cash and cellphones, but left with only a set of car keys after assaulting the couple. 

"A case of robbery is being investigated by Mooi River SAPS. It is alleged that on  September 21 at 9pm, the complainant was with her family when three unknown suspects broke the kitchen door and entered," Gwala said. 

"At knife point they demanded cash and cellphones. They stabbed the victim’s husband, [who] sustained three stab wounds."

"They took the vehicle keys and fled."

Eastern Cape police arrest suspects for Krull farm murder

Two men were arrested in Middledrift on Saturday morning for the Thursday slaying of East Coast farmer Shaun Brett Krull, 48.
News
1 day ago

The DA's provincial spokesperson on agriculture and rural development, Christopher Pappas, said the attackers fled into a plantation.

"They left the husband badly injured with multiple stab wounds as they fled into nearby plantations," he said. "They abandoned their vehicle on a nearby gravel road."

Pappas called on the provincial agricultural MEC to implement a rural safety plan.

"This is the latest in a number of criminal incidents that have taken place in this area over the past few months," he said. "Another farm attack happened a few weeks earlier and a number of farmers have reported livestock and farm equipment stolen."

A spokesperson for Nsele Security, first to respond to the crime scene, said: "This is the first one in a very long time, contrary to reports that there have been several incidents." 

"Touch wood, we haven't seen anything like this for around five years," she said. 

READ MORE

Trio accused of 'threatening to put child in oven' during alleged home invasion appear in court

Three men linked to a murder and brutal home invasion, in which threats were allegedly made to put a child in the oven unless cash was produced, have ...
News
1 week ago

Nine suspects killed in shootout after police foil robbery in KZN

A gang of would-be robbers in Isipingo, south of Durban, have been caught red-handed by police following a crime intelligence operation on Saturday ...
News
1 day ago

Three teens arrested after shooting girl, 10, for her cellphone in KZN

Three teens who allegedly shot a 10-year-old girl while robbing her of a cellphone will face attempted murder and robbery charges on Monday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. R100m election poster row rocks Luthuli House News
  2. 'You've got so much blood on you' - last words of wife who died in Hluleka ... South Africa
  3. Rhino calf shows his bravery playing with new friends at Dutch zoo World
  4. Alexandra man attacked with an axe by 'mob' in ongoing eviction saga South Africa
  5. WATCH | Neighbour saves toddler from car that plunged into swimming pool South Africa

Latest Videos

Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
'Hugo bel die polisie' becomes catchy song after brawl video goes viral
X