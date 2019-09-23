DUT council cares more about VC's safety than students: SRC

The student representative council (SRC) at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) has accused the university's council of caring more about the safety of the institution's vice-chancellor than its students.

The SRC held a media briefing outside the main campus in Durban on Monday following the death of Sandile Ndlovu, a first-year industrial engineering student who died in hospital on Saturday after being stabbed in a lecture room two weeks ago.

“In terms of security, Prof Thandwa Mthembu has decided to beef up his security at a cost of R600,000 to R700,000 - and the council of this university approved it without question," claimed SRC president Thamsanqa Memela.

"The security of Prof Thandwa Mthembu is more important than the security and safety of students in the eyes of this university council."