DUT council cares more about VC's safety than students: SRC
The student representative council (SRC) at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) has accused the university's council of caring more about the safety of the institution's vice-chancellor than its students.
The SRC held a media briefing outside the main campus in Durban on Monday following the death of Sandile Ndlovu, a first-year industrial engineering student who died in hospital on Saturday after being stabbed in a lecture room two weeks ago.
“In terms of security, Prof Thandwa Mthembu has decided to beef up his security at a cost of R600,000 to R700,000 - and the council of this university approved it without question," claimed SRC president Thamsanqa Memela.
"The security of Prof Thandwa Mthembu is more important than the security and safety of students in the eyes of this university council."
The university rejected the claim. Responding to questions from TimesLIVE, DUT confirmed that Mthembu did have personal security but said it cost significantly less than the amount alleged by the SRC.
The institution did not provide a figure on how much was being spent, however.
The issue of safety and security at the university has been a hot topic following the deaths of Mlungisi Madonsela, who was shot outside the university, allegedly by a security guard, and residence adviser Dr Euvette Taylor, who was found murdered in his room on campus. Both incidents happened in February.
The SRC has on several occasions called for the university to terminate its contract with security company Excellent Security.
The university said it had begun a tender process to replace the company, which should be concluded by the end of October.
Meanwhile, the university also confirmed that Memela had been suspended pending a hearing after he was arrested, along with eight other students, for allegedly attempting to set a security guard on fire.
Memela told the media that his suspension was a ploy by the university to exclude the SRC from council meetings.
He added that the SRC would be planning a march and memorial for Ndlovu soon.