Felicia Mabuza-Suttle on Mantwa Matlala-Malema: 'She epitomises class and elegance'
TV veteran Felicia Mabuza-Suttle could not hold back the compliments, saying Mantwa epitomises elegance
EFF leader Julius Malema is not one to hold back when it comes to showing off his beautiful wife, Mantwa Matlala-Malema. He posts pictures of them together whenever an opportunity arises.
At the weekend, he lit up Twitter with four snaps of him looking dapper and his wife elegant. According to the caption, the were attending a wedding.
TV veteran Felicia Mabuza-Suttle could not hold back the compliments, saying Mantwa “epitomises true class and elegance”.
I usually try to refrain from commenting on outfits because— Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) September 21, 2019
I believe social media could be used to impact lives. But this time, I will.😂
Your wife, epitomizes true class and elegance here.👏👏👏 @Julius_S_Malema.
Seeata sa gago jong, sa tuka!😂🤣😭 Double breast suit is in!
Even her husband, Earl Suttle, had nothing but love for Malema's look.
In a separate tweet, Mabuza-Suttle said, “Jealous down. They say clothes make a man but this time, you make that double-breasted suit. My husband @DrEarlsPearls, who loves style, checked you out and said 'the brother is looking good’.”