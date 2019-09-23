Gender activists hail landmark ruling for transgender prisoners

Transgender murder convict Jade September might see herself transferred to a female prison after the Equality Court ordered that she was unfairly discriminated against by the correctional services department.

September, a transgender woman sex worker, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Cape Town Regional Court in 2013 after murdering her client and stealing a car.

But September's own fight for justice started after prison officials refused to allow her to express her gender in prison, which included wearing women's underwear, make-up, having her hair in feminine styles and being referred to by her preferred pronoun.

On Monday, high court judge Chantel Fortuin ordered that September be allowed to express her gender and that all transgender prisoners be issued female underwear "and/or be allowed to wear such".

September will be allowed to wear make-up and jewellery, wear her hair in styles that affirm her gender and she will be addressed by her female pronoun.