How to cope during a banking strike? Go digital

Go online as way to minimise the impact of a proposed banking sector strike on Friday.

This was the advice from the Banking Association (Basa) on Monday.

The comment came following an announcement by the South African Society of Bank Officials (Sasbo) that it would strike on Friday over planned retrenchments in the banking sector.

Basa, the national association of domestic and international banks operating in South Africa, said its members were taking the necessary precautions to minimise disruption and customer inconvenience ahead of the proposed protest.

It said banks would be operating as usual on the day.

“However, in case of any unavoidable disruptions at branches, bank customers should as far as possible make use of digital banking services.

“Banks will be carefully monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of their customers and staff,” Basa said in a statement.